First Abu Dhabi Bank will open discussions with Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi - statement

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the United Arab Emirates' largest lender, will open discussions with Israel lenders Bank Hapoalim and Bank Leumi, FAB said on Tuesday, after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the UAE central bank and the Israeli prime minister’s office.

“The discussions will look to establish banking relationships that will strengthen financial and economic cooperation between UAE and Israel,” FAB said on Twitter.

