News & Insights

World Markets
FAB

First Abu Dhabi Bank to raise at least $750 mln in dollar bonds - document

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 26, 2023 — 06:38 am EDT

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates' largest lender, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, is set to raise at least $750 million in Tier-2 bonds, a document from an arranging bank showed on Tuesday.

The spread for the debt sale has been set at 170 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, tighter than guidance of 200 bps over the same benchmark released earlier in the day after orders topped $2.90 billion, a bank document showed.

The bank plans to sell dollar-denominated Tier-2 bonds maturing in 10-1/2 years, which would be non-callable for 5-1/2 years.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.