World Markets
FAB

First Abu Dhabi Bank stops potential acquisition of Bank Audi's Egyptian business-statement

Contributor
Hadeel Al Sayegh Reuters
Published

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) said on Monday it mutually agreed with Lebanon's Bank Audi to stop the potential acquisition of its Egypt business, according to a statement.

DUBAI, May 18 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) said on Monday it mutually agreed with Lebanon's Bank Audi to stop the potential acquisition of its Egypt business, according to a statement.

FAB, which is Abu Dhabi's biggest lender, said the decision was made as a result of "the unprecedented circumstances and the uncertain outlook relating to the COVID-19 pandemic," the statement said late on Monday.

The bank also said the decision was in the best interests of its shareholders, customers and employees.

(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh Editing by Chris Reese)

((Hadeel.AlSayegh@thomsonreuters.com; +971566883310;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest World Markets Videos

    Making Sense of U.S.-China Relations

    Jessica Weiss, associate professor of government at Cornell University, discusses what to expect from China’s National Party Congress and how the coronavirus has impacted U.S.-China relations. She speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: China Open.”

    6 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular