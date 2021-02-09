First Abu Dhabi Bank starts selling debut bonds in euros - document

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, gave initial price guidance for its debut euro-denominated bonds at around 75 basis points over mid-swaps, a document showed on Tuesday.

The benchmark five-year bonds are expected to launch later on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks on the deal showed. Barclays BARC.L, First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, JPMorgan JPM.N, Societe Generale SOGN.PA and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the debt sale.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia and Yousef Saba, editing by Louise Heavens)

