News & Insights

World Markets
FAB

First Abu Dhabi Bank starts selling 5-year debt - IFR

February 21, 2024 — 02:52 am EST

Written by Mohammad Edrees for Reuters ->

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD has given initial price guidance at 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its 5-year benchmark-sized debt issuance, fixed income news service IFR reported on Wednesday.

The UAE lender has hired Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, ICBC Dubai, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the debt sale, IFR said.

The debt is expected to be priced later in the day, IFR added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.