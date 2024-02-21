First Abu Dhabi Bank starts selling 5-year debt - IFR

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The UAE's largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD has given initial price guidance at 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for its 5-year benchmark-sized debt issuance, fixed income news service IFR reported on Wednesday.

The UAE lender has hired Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC, ICBC Dubai, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners for the debt sale, IFR said.

The debt is expected to be priced later in the day, IFR added.

(Reporting by Mohammad Edrees; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((Mohammad.Edrees@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.