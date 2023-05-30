First Abu Dhabi Bank set to raise $600 million with green bonds

Updates with launch, final size, demand, spread, background

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD is set to raise $600 million from an offering of five-year green bonds, a bank document showed on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates' biggest lender sold the bonds at 95 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries, tightened 25 bps from initial guidance after demand topped $1.4 billion, the bank document showed.

Proceeds will be used to fund environmental projects eligible under FAB's Sustainable Finance Framework, the bank document said. It gave no further details but said the framework could be seen on the bank's website.

FAB is green structuring agent and is joined by Citi C.N, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, HSBC HSBA.L and Standard Chartered STAN.L as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

FAB last sold green bonds in October in a $700 million deal. It has also raised $1.6 billion through three public debt sales this year, including two sales of Islamic bonds known as sukuk and a sale of conventional bonds.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Holmes)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.