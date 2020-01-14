First Abu Dhabi Bank sells $500 mln sukuk

DUBAI, Jan 14 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, is selling sukuk, or Islamic bonds, worth $500 million dollars, a document by one of the banks leading the deal showed.

The bank is marketing the paper with a profit rate equivalent to 90 basis points over mid-swaps, according to the document.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.