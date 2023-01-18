World Markets
First Abu Dhabi Bank selling dollar bonds - document

Credit: REUTERS/Lee Jae Won

January 18, 2023 — 02:59 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD has given initial price guidance of around 130 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for 5-1/4-year bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

Citi C.N, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, FAB, HSBC HSBA.L and Standard Chartered STAN.L are joint lead managers and bookrunners on the debt sale expected to be of benchmark size, typically at least $500 million, the document showed. The senior unsecured bonds are expected to price later on Wednesday.

