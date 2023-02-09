World Markets
FAB

First Abu Dhabi Bank says not evaluating offer for StanChart

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

February 09, 2023 — 11:46 pm EST

Written by Anshuman Daga for Reuters ->

Adds details from second paragraph

SINGAPORE, Feb 10 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD (FAB), the United Arab Emirates' biggest lender, said on Friday that it was not evaluating an offer for Britain's Standard Chartered STAN.L.

News of the potential offer first came on Jan. 5, when FAB said it had considered a bid for London-listed Standard Chartered but was no longer doing so.

StanChart's shares rose by 11% on Thursday after Bloomberg News reported that the Abu Dhabi lender is considering reviving the bid once a lock-up period that prevents it immediately doing so expires, offering $30 billion to $35 billon.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FAB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.