First Abu Dhabi Bank resumes exclusive talks to buy Bank Audi Egypt

DUBAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD (FAB), the largest bank in the United Arab Emirates, has resumed exclusive talks with Lebanon's Bank Audi AUDI.BY to acquire its Egyptian business, FAB said on Wednesday.

"These discussions are subject to a confirmatory due diligence exercise, definitive transaction agreements and the necessary regulatory approvals," FAB said in a statement.

Sources told Reuters last month that FAB planned to restart talks to buy Bank Audi Egypt after they were put on hold in May because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

