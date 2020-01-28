First Abu Dhabi Bank reports rise in Q4 profit, and impairments

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reported a 5% rise in quarterly profit due to an increase in non-interest income, but like other rivals also saw a steep jump in impairment charges.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.