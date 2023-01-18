World Markets
First Abu Dhabi Bank raises $600 mln via bonds - document

January 18, 2023 — 09:00 am EST

Written by Yousef Saba for Reuters ->

DUBAI, Jan 18 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.ADsold $600 million in senior unsecured bonds maturing in 5-1/4 years, a bank document showed on Wednesday.

FAB sold the bonds at a spread of 105 basis points (bps) over U.S. Treasuries from initial guidance of around 130 bps over the same benchmark after demand topped $1.45 billion, the document showed.

Citi C.N, Emirates NBD ENBD.DU, FAB, HSBC HSBA.L and Standard Chartered STAN.L are joint lead managers and bookrunners on the debt sale.

