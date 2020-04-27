World Markets
FAB

First Abu Dhabi Bank posts profit fall as impairment charges spike

Publisher
Reuters
Published

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reported a 22% drop in quarterly profit on Monday, citing interest rate cuts and unprecedented market conditions.

DUBAI, April 27 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), reported a 22% drop in quarterly profit on Monday, citing interest rate cuts and unprecedented market conditions.

Its net profit in the first quarter was 2.4 billion dirhams($653.4 million) versus 3.1 billion dirhams a year earlier.

Net impairment charges rose 44.8% to 738 million dirhams, which it said reflected "prudent provisioning due to a challenging operating environment".

($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirham)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba Editing by David Goodman )

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest World Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: What the U.S. Can Learn From Europe as States Look to Open Back Up

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss what the U.S. can learn from Europe as states look to open back up.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular