First Abu Dhabi Bank Partners With T. Rowe Price To Deliver Personalized Investment Solutions

January 12, 2026 — 07:05 am EST

(RTTNews) - Monday, First Abu Dhabi Bank announced a strategic collaboration with T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW), an asset management company, to expand the range of investment offerings for its clients.

Under the deal, T. Rowe Price will act as the bank's investment partner, providing investment solutions across equity, fixed income, alternatives and multi-asset strategies.

With this collaboration, both the firms plan to offer personalized investment solutions across retail, private banking and institutional client segments.

TROW closed its trading at $107.31, down 1.16 percent on the Nasdaq.

