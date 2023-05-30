News & Insights

First Abu Dhabi Bank offering five-year green bonds - document

May 30, 2023 — 03:55 am EDT

DUBAI, May 30 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD has given initial price guidance of around 120 basis points over U.S. Treasuries for five-year U.S. dollar-denominated green bonds expected to price on Tuesday, a bank document showed.

FAB, the UAE's biggest lender, is green structuring agent and is joined by Citi C.N, Credit Agricole CAGR.PA, HSBC HSBA.L and Standard Chartered STAN.L as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

