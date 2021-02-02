First Abu Dhabi Bank markets sterling-denominated bonds - document

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gave initial price guidance of around 115 basis points over UK gilts for sterling-denominated bonds due in December 2025, a document showed on Tuesday.

Barclays BARC.L, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC HSBA.L and TD Securities TD.TO are arranging the deal, which will be of benchmark size and is expected to close later on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.