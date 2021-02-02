World Markets
First Abu Dhabi Bank markets sterling-denominated bonds - document

Yousef Saba Reuters
First Abu Dhabi Bank gave initial price guidance of around 115 basis points over UK gilts for sterling-denominated bonds due in December 2025, a document showed on Tuesday.

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD gave initial price guidance of around 115 basis points over UK gilts for sterling-denominated bonds due in December 2025, a document showed on Tuesday.

Barclays BARC.L, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC HSBA.L and TD Securities TD.TO are arranging the deal, which will be of benchmark size and is expected to close later on Tuesday.

