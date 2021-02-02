First Abu Dhabi Bank launches 400 million sterling bonds - document

Adds launch, size

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD launched on Tuesday 400 million pounds ($546.56 million) in bonds due in December 2025 at 98 basis points over UK gilts, a document showed.

Barclays BARC.L, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), HSBC HSBA.L and TD Securities TD.TO arranged the deal, another document also from one of the banks arranging the deal showed.

FAB had given initial price guidance of around 115 basis points over UK gilts due in September 2025 and received around 850 million pounds in orders for the debt sale, the documents showed.

($1 = 0.7319 pounds)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Alex Richardson)

