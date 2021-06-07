First Abu Dhabi Bank issues 150 million yuan in green bonds

DUBAI, June 7 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, said on Monday it had issued 150 million yuan ($23 million) in green bonds.

The bonds were the first private placement of green bonds denominated in yuan from the Middle East and North Africa, FAB said in a statement.

FAB has issued more than $1 billion in green bonds - debt instruments to fund projects with environmental benefits - in several currencies including dollars and Swiss francs.

It did not disclose other details about the debt sale, including the coupon.

($1 = 6.3959 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.