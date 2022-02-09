World Markets
FAB

First Abu Dhabi bank in talks to buy EFG Hermes-sources

Contributor
Saeed Azhar Reuters
Published

First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE's biggest lender, is in talks to buy Egyptian bank EFG Hermes, which has a market value of over $970 million, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

DUBAI, Feb 9 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD, the UAE's biggest lender, is in talks to buy Egyptian bank EFG Hermes HRHO.CA, which has a market value of over $970 million, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

Rothschild ROTH.PA is advising FAB on the deal, the sources said , which would be its second major transaction in Egypt after it bought the Egyptian business of Lebanon’s Bank Audi last year.

FAB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 15.7150 Egyptian pounds)

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Saeed.Azhar@thomsonreuters.com; +971 44536787; Reuters Messaging: saeed.azhar.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB ROTH

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular