World Markets
FAB

First Abu Dhabi Bank hires banks for dollar bonds - document

Contributor
Davide Barbuscia Reuters
Published

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange an investor call ahead of an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed.

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange an investor call ahead of an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed.

The planned Additional Tier 1 perpetual bonds are not callable for six years, the document showed.

Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered have been mandated to arrange the potential deal.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Davide.Barbuscia@thomsonreuters.com; +971522604297; Reuters Messaging: davide.barbuscia.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FAB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular