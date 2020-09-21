First Abu Dhabi Bank hires banks for dollar bonds - document

DUBAI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) FAB.AD, the largest lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange an investor call ahead of an issuance of U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed.

The planned Additional Tier 1 perpetual bonds are not callable for six years, the document showed.

Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered have been mandated to arrange the potential deal.

