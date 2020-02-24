First Abu Dhabi Bank expects to finish due-diligence on Bank Audi's Egypt business by Q2

ABU DHABI, Feb 24 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD expects to decide whether it will buy Bank Audi's AUDI.BY Egyptian business in the second quarter, a senior executive said on Monday.

Karim Karoui, group head of subsidiaries, strategy & transformation, told reporters that the decision will be made after FAB completes due-diligence on the business.

United Arab Emirates’(UAE) largest lender First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is in talks to potentially acquire the Egyptian subsidiary of Lebanon’s Bank Audi, Reuters reported last month, citing sources. .

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Louise Heavens)

