First Abu Dhabi Bank expected to raise 500 mln euros via green bonds

First Abu Dhabi Bank is expected to raise 500 million euros ($553.90 million) in five-year green bonds at 70 basis points over mid-swaps, a document showed on Thursday.

DUBAI, March 31 (Reuters) - First Abu Dhabi Bank FAB.AD is expected to raise 500 million euros ($553.90 million) in five-year green bonds at 70 basis points over mid-swaps, a document showed on Thursday.

The spread was tightened from initial price guidance of about 85 basis points after orders topped 685 million euros, the document from one of the banks showed.

Barclays BARC.L, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Standard Chartered STAN.L are arranging the deal, which is expected to launch later on Thursday.

($1 = 0.9027 euros)

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((Yousef.Saba@thomsonreuters.com; +971562166204; https://twitter.com/YousefSaba))

