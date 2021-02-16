First 550,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine arrive in Hungary

The first 550,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine have arrived in Budapest and will be used to inoculate people after authorities have examined the shots, a leading health official told an online briefing on Tuesday.

Hungary announced in January that it had reached a deal with Sinopharm to buy 5 million doses of its COVID vaccine, becoming the first European Union member state to approve and purchase a shot developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

