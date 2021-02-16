First 550,000 doses of Chinese Sinopharm's vaccine arrive in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The first 550,000 doses of China's Sinopharm vaccine have arrived in Budapest and will be used to inoculate people after authorities have examined the shots, a leading health official told an online briefing on Tuesday.

Hungary announced in January that it had reached a deal with Sinopharm to buy 5 million doses of its COVID vaccine, becoming the first European Union member state to approve and purchase a shot developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm).

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves Editing by Gareth Jones)

((KOMUVES.Anita@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.