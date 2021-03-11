Firm’s Website Breaks After It Says It Will Mine Dogecoin

Vancouver-based tech firm Hello Pal International said Thursday its website suffered a temporary outage due to overload after announcing it’s going to start mining dogecoin and litecoin.

In an announcement, Hello Pal International said following its dogecoin-related announcement its company website experienced a surge in traffic of over 1000%, which resulted in the website server being overloaded and causing a temporary outage.

On March 8, the firm announced the acquisition of an initial 15% interest in a dedicated dogecoin and litecoin mining facility, and the acquisition of an initial 51% of at least 12,500 mining rigs dedicated to mining both cryptocurrencies.

“The sharp increase in activity on our website and the Hello Pal app validates the clear position we have taken on dogecoin as well as on cryptocurrency in general,” said KL Wong, founder, and chairman of Hello Pal.

Dogecoin has seen a resurgence in popularity after celebrities including Elon Musk, Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons have tweeted about the cryptocurrency and as prices surged during the WallStreetBets trading mania.

