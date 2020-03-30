Firms Advocate Social Distancing Through Brand Logos, Messages

They say “Pen is mightier than sword”.



True to this adage, various media houses are trying to spread the message of social distancing to prevent the spread of coronavirus in a community and minimize catastrophic loses. The threat of community transmission is being perceived as a potent global risk factor, compelling local administration and healthcare officials to issue advisories to abstain from large social gatherings.



Now various corporate firms have come up with an innovative idea to propagate this message to the broader audience through their redesigned brand logos. With the virus wreaking worldwide devastation, claiming countless innocent lives and spooking financial markets, such ingenious ideas are likely to help confine this disease as much as possible. Increasingly it appears that social distancing is the biggest weapon at this moment to fight this invisible enemy.



Social Distancing: The New Buzzword



Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), social distancing refers to “remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible.” In other words, it aims to distance people from social gatherings like sporting events, movie theaters, schools, colleges, universities, restaurants, churches or other public events to reduce the probability of exposure to the virus.



The idea is to ‘flatten the curve’ or spread out the new coronavirus cases through social distancing and self-quarantine so that the bulk of the cases do not occur at the same time, thus offering healthcare officials adequate time to respond to the situation. It is primarily aimed to maintain safe distance from people in order to minimize infection risks.



Redesigned Brand Logos



The Coca-Cola Company KO: This iconic beverage maker that typically showcases love and togetherness in all its promotional messages has now decided to advocate social distancing by spreading each letter in its corporate logo. The alphabets that spell out the corporate identity have been separated with the tag line "Staying apart is the best way to stay connected."



Source: CNN

Volkswagen AG VWAGY: This largest automobile manufacturer in Europe has used the initials of the company (‘V’ and ‘W’) as its corporate logo, with one closely placed above the other. In a video posted on the social media platform, the company has now promoted the logo with iconic ‘V’ and ‘W’ letters widely separated along with the message "We now face another crisis. We are Volkswagen and in order to overcome it, we need to keep our distance."



Source: CNN

Even its premium car brand Audi, which uses four entwined rings as its corporate logo, symbolizing the association of previously independent motor-car manufacturers: Audi, DKW, Wanderer and Horch, has separated the four rings to promote safe distance.



Source: CNN

Creating Ad Campaign



NIKE, Inc. NKE: This athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories maker has not tweaked its brand logo but chosen to craft in a subtle message through its creative advertising campaign. Leveraging cult sports celebrities like NBA player LeBron James and golfer Tiger Woods, it has launched a social media message that advocates social distancing.



Source: CNN

Endnote



The world is on a war footing to develop an antidote for this deadly disease. Until the vaccine is discovered, home isolation appears to be the sole weapon to buy time against this virus. The out-of-the-box mass campaigns by corporate firms to spread the message of social distancing through easily identifiable brand logos and taglines could work wonders to confine this epidemic to the extent possible. In the meantime, let us all unite against this invisible enemy.



