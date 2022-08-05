Firmenich's adj profit jumps 11% in last year as standalone company

Adds details on cash flow, agreed DSM transaction

FRANKFURT, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Swiss flavours and scents maker Firmenich, which agreed to combine with DSM DSMN.AS, reported a nearly 11% jump in adjusted annual earnings on Friday, helped by market share gains in fine fragrance and strong demand for its food ingredients.

Full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, rose to 905 million Swiss francs ($946.26 million) for the full year ended June 30, the family-controlled company said in a statement.

Shaky supply chains prompted it to keep higher safety stocks for raw materials, resulting in a 5.9% decline in adjusted free cash flow, also burdened by cost inflation.

Dutch specialty chemicals maker DSM in May struck back-to-back deals to sell its engineering plastics division and to combine with Firmenich to focus on the fast growing food, fragrance and health products markets.

DSM, whose leadership team will also head the combined group, this week reiterated its full-year profit guidance for its core business areas health, nutrition and bioscience.

DSM's adjusted EBITDA is still projected to grow by a "high-single digit" percentage.

Under the merger deal, which is expected to be wrapped up during the first half of next year, DSM shareholders will take a 65.5% stake in the combined group, while the family behind unlisted Firmenich will receive a 34.5% stake plus 3.5 billion euros ($3.58 billion) in cash.

($1 = 0.9564 Swiss francs)

($1 = 0.9773 euros)

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Rachel More and Rashmi Aich)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634;))

