Firmenich says adj FY earnings up 10.9%

FRANKFURT, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Swiss flavours and scents maker Firmenich, which agreed to combine with DSM DSMN.AS, said adjusted earnings in the fiscal year through June gained 10.9%, helped by market share gains in fine fragrance and strong demand for its food ingredients.

Full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), adjusted for one-offs, rose to 905 million Swiss francs ($946 million), the family-controlled company said in a statement on its website on Friday.

