Firm led by famed investor reveals short position on Tesla

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake

BERKELEY, California, May 17 (Reuters) - A firm led by high-profile investor Michael Burry on Monday revealed a short position against Tesla Inc TSLA.O worth more than half a billion.

Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing that it has bearish put options of 800,100 shares of Tesla or $534 million by the end of the first quarter.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

((hyunjoo.jin@thomsonreuters.com; 82-2-3704-5685; Reuters Messaging: hyunjoo.jin.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

