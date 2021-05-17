Firm led by famed investor reveals short position on Tesla

BERKELEY, California, May 17 (Reuters) - A firm led by high-profile investor Michael Burry on Monday revealed a short position against Tesla Inc TSLA.O worth more than half a billion.

Scion Asset Management said in a regulatory filing that it has bearish put options of 800,100 shares of Tesla or $534 million by the end of the first quarter.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)

