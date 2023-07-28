Firm Cattle Trade on Friday

Front month fat cattle ended the last trade day of the week with modest 10 to 25 cent gains. August fats closed the week with a net $1.87 loss Friday to Friday. USDA reported some Friday cash market action from $185 to $186 FOB in the WCB. Southern trade was light this week, with Friday sales from $178 to $189. Friday’s FCE with 1,736 head listed resulted in one sale for 150 TX heifers at $180.75. The other cattle went unsold from $178 bids and $180 asks. Feeders went into the weekend with Friday gains of as much as 95 cents, enough to flip the August contract to a net 32 cent gain for the week. The CME Feeder Cattle Index for 7/27 was 58 cents higher to $242.87.

CFTC’s weekly CoT update showed managed money funds were closing longs in live cattle during the week that ended 7/28. That, along with light net new selling, reduced their net long by 10.5k contracts to 104,115. In the feeders, managed money was 1,980 contracts less net long than the previous week, at 14,496.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices for Friday afternoon were quoted $302 flat for Choice and $277.54 for Select. That was an 86 cent drop in Choice and Select was down by $2.22 cwt. USDA estimated FI cattle slaughter for the week through Saturday at 619,000 head. That was down 5k head from last week and 57k from the same week last year. YTD slaughter trails last year’s pace by 3.9%.

Aug 23 Cattle closed at $178.150, up $0.100,

Oct 23 Cattle closed at $179.600, up $0.100,

Dec 23 Cattle closed at $183.600, up $0.200,

Aug 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $245.600, up $0.950

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $248.975, up $0.700

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle closed at $251.000, up $0.650

