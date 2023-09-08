Firm Cattle Market on Friday

The midday cattle futures board is sitting mixed within 25 cents of UNCH. October is the exception with a 62 cent loss so far through midday. Feeders are also trading mixed within 5c, save for a 42c drop in the Sep contract. USDA reported light cash trade in the North near $290 dressed. Confirmed cash trade on Wednesday was $183 reported for the WCB. The 9/06 CME Feeder Cattle Index increased $1.84 to $249.33.

Weekly FAS data had beef sales at 11,949 MT for the week that ended 8/31. That was a dip from the 5-wk high LW but was near the same week last year. Exports were reported at 14,601 MT for the week, bringing the season’s total to 556,528 MT.

Friday morning Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were $313.55 (+$1.89) in Choice and $286.46 (+$0.29) for Select. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter through Thursday was 383k head, 6k head lighter than the same week last year but not comparable to last week given Labor Day.

Oct 23 Cattle are at $183.000, down $0.650,

Dec 23 Cattle are at $187.250, down $0.250,

Feb 24 Cattle are at $191.375, down $0.025,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle are at $255.225, down $0.350

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle are at $259.025, up $0.150

