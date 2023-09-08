News & Insights

Stocks

Firm Cattle Market on Friday

September 08, 2023 — 12:58 pm EDT

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

The midday cattle futures board is sitting mixed within 25 cents of UNCH. October is the exception with a 62 cent loss so far through midday. Feeders are also trading mixed within 5c, save for a 42c drop in the Sep contract. USDA reported light cash trade in the North near $290 dressed. Confirmed cash trade on Wednesday was $183 reported for the WCB. The 9/06 CME Feeder Cattle Index increased $1.84 to $249.33.  

Weekly FAS data had beef sales at 11,949 MT for the week that ended 8/31. That was a dip from the 5-wk high LW but was near the same week last year. Exports were reported at 14,601 MT for the week, bringing the season’s total to 556,528 MT. 

Friday morning Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were $313.55 (+$1.89) in Choice and $286.46 (+$0.29) for Select. USDA estimated the week’s FI cattle slaughter through Thursday was 383k head, 6k head lighter than the same week last year but not comparable to last week given Labor Day.  

Oct 23 Cattle  are at $183.000, down $0.650,

Dec 23 Cattle  are at $187.250, down $0.250,

Feb 24 Cattle  are at $191.375, down $0.025,

Cash Cattle Index was $179.000, from $179.00 last week

Sep 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $255.225, down $0.350

Oct 23 Feeder Cattle  are at $259.025, up $0.150

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.