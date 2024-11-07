Firm Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

Firm Capital Property (TSE:FCD.UN) has released an update.

Firm Capital Property Trust reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with a notable 14% growth in Adjusted Funds From Operations and a reduction in the AFFO payout ratio to 100%. The Trust’s diverse property portfolio and manageable mortgage maturity profile further contribute to its stable financial outlook.

