Firm Capital Reports Strong Q3 2024 Results

November 07, 2024 — 06:14 pm EST

Firm Capital Property (TSE:FCD.UN) has released an update.

Firm Capital Property Trust reported strong financial results for Q3 2024, with a notable 14% growth in Adjusted Funds From Operations and a reduction in the AFFO payout ratio to 100%. The Trust’s diverse property portfolio and manageable mortgage maturity profile further contribute to its stable financial outlook.

