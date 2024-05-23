News & Insights

Firm Capital REIT’s Strategic Property Sale and Debt Reduction

May 23, 2024 — 05:08 pm EDT

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp (TSE:FCA.UN) has released an update.

Firm Capital Apartment REIT has successfully sold a multi-family property in Florida for $30.5 million, with net proceeds of approximately $12 million after expenses and mortgage debt. The Trust plans to use part of these proceeds for working capital and to reduce debt, including an early redemption of their 6.25% convertible debentures due in 2026. The debentures will be bought back at their principal value plus any accrued interest by July 2, 2024, using cash on hand.

