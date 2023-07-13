Firm but Mostly Higher Wheat Trade through Midday

Midday wheat quotes are firm in Kansas City, but higher in Chicago. The CBoT SRW futures are up 9 to 10 1/2 cents for midday, leading Sep to a net 7 cent loss for the week’s net move. KC futures are fractionally to 3 cents higher so far. MGE spring wheat futures are trading with 6 to 11 cent gains so far.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 395,713 MT of wheat bookings for the week that ended 7/6. That was down 2.5% from last week and by 61% from the same week last year. The total 23/24 wheat commitment was at 184.36 mbu as of 7/6.

USDA raised wheat production to 1.739 bbu from 1.665 bbu last month and 1.686 bbu expected. Total winter wheat was upped by 70 mbu with 52 for HRW and 20 for SRW. Spring wheat was reported at 478.6 mbu vs the average trade guess of 476. New crop usage from the S&D tables saw a 20 mbu increase to feed and residual for a net 30 mbu looser carryover vs June and matching the trade average guess.

Globally, USDA cut production by 3.52 MMT as Argentina, Canada and the EU losses were offset by the increase for U.S. Global wheat stocks were 4.18 MMT tighter than the June report at 266.53 MMT. The trade was looking for a 269.5 MMT on average.

Jul 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.25, up 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 23 CBOT Wheat is at $6.43 1/2, up 10 3/4 cents,

Cash SRW Wheat is at $5.84 3/8, up 10 1/2 cents,

Sep 23 KCBT Wheat is at $8.04 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Cash HRW Wheat is at $7.59 1/1, up 1 3/8 cents,

Sep 23 MGEX Wheat is at $8.64 3/4, up 11 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

