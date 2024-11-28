Fireweed Zinc Reports High-Grade Drill Results

Fireweed Zinc (TSE:FWZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Fireweed Metals Corp. has announced impressive drill results from its Tom South and Jason Main sites in the Yukon, highlighting significant zinc, lead, and silver concentrations. The high-grade intercepts, including the highest-grade intercept at Tom South to date, underscore the potential of Fireweed’s Macpass Project in delivering valuable mineral resources.

For further insights into TSE:FWZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.