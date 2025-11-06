FIRETRAIL Investments Sells Off All 138K RYAN Shares Worth $9.3 Million

Key Points

Sold 137,533 shares, a net position change of approximately $9.32 million

Post-trade stake is zero shares, valued at $0

The position was previously 2.43% of the fund's AUM as of the prior quarter

FIRETRAIL Investments Pty Ltd fully exited its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings (NYSE:RYAN), reducing exposure by 137,533 shares and $9,316,616.

What happened

In its quarterly disclosure filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2025, FIRETRAIL Investments Pty Ltd reported selling its entire holding in Ryan Specialty Holdings, amounting to a reduction of 137,533 shares. The estimated transaction value was approximately $9.32 million based on quarterly average prices.

What else to know

FIRETRAIL Investments Pty Ltd sold out of RYAN, which previously accounted for approximately 2.43% of fund AUM; current stake is none.

Top holdings after the filing:

NVDA: $35.6 million (approximately 8.9% of AUM)

AAPL: $35.2 million (approximately 8.8% of AUM)

TSM: $27.86 million (approximately 7% of AUM)

MA: $18.9 million (approximately 4.7% of AUM)

MCK: $18.8 million (approximately 4.7% of AUM)

As of November 6, 2025, shares were priced at $56.52, down approximately 12% YTD, and underperforming the S&P 500 by 26.5 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close Nov. 5, 2025) $56.52 YTD performance -12% Dividend yield 0.85%

Company snapshot

Provides specialty insurance products and solutions, including wholesale brokerage, underwriting, product development, and risk management services.

Operates as a service provider to insurance brokers, agents, and carriers.

Serves insurance brokers, agents, and carriers with specialty insurance products and solutions.

Ryan Specialty Holdings is a specialty insurance service provider that offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services through wholesale brokerage and managing underwriting. The company leverages its expertise in wholesale distribution and managing underwriting to deliver tailored solutions for insurance intermediaries and carriers.

Foolish take

Firetrail Investments just closed out a meaningful position in the insurance intermediary space with a $9.3 million exit from Ryan Specialty Holdings. The stock has dropped roughly 12% this year, reflecting investor wariness due to slowing growth and squeezed underwriting margins in the specialty insurance market. For Firetrail, this sale is likely a tactical decision to reallocate capital toward higher-confidence investments after the sector's long stretch of soft performance.

Ryan Specialty remains an influential player in the specialty insurance ecosystem. It offers wholesale brokerage and underwriting expertise that effectively bridges the gap between insurance carriers and brokers. Its focus on complex, non-standard risks—everything from cyber to professional liability—continues to position it in a niche with solid long-term growth potential. However, competitive pricing and higher reinsurance costs have put a damper on overall industry sentiment. Firetrail’s timing suggests a near-term defensive stance, even though Ryan Specialty’s scalable model and strong distribution network support its longer-term outlook.

Glossary

13F AUM: Assets under management reported by institutional investment managers in quarterly SEC Form 13F filings.

Wholesale brokerage: The business of acting as an intermediary between insurance providers and retail brokers or agents.

Underwriting: The process of evaluating and assuming risk on behalf of an insurer in exchange for a premium.

Managing underwriting: Overseeing and administering the underwriting process, often through specialized entities called managing general agents.

Risk management services: Services that help clients identify, assess, and minimize financial risks.

Fund AUM: The total market value of assets that a fund manages on behalf of investors.

Stake: The ownership interest or investment held in a company or asset.

Exposure: The amount of capital or risk allocated to a particular investment or asset.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Specialty insurance: Insurance products designed for unique, complex, or non-standard risks not covered by typical policies.

Insurance carrier: A company that underwrites and issues insurance policies, assuming the associated risks.

Intermediaries: Entities, such as brokers or agents, that facilitate transactions between buyers and sellers in the insurance market.



