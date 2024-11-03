Firetail Resources Unveils Promising Results at Skyline Project

Firetail Resources Limited (AU:FTL) has released an update.

Firetail Resources Limited has announced promising assay results from its maiden drill program at the Skyline Copper Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The drill hole YH24-123 revealed significant high-grade copper-zinc-silver mineralization, underscoring the potential of the project as further exploration continues. These findings excite the company as they anticipate more detailed insights from ongoing drilling and surveys.

