Firetail Resources Unveils Promising Results at Skyline Project

November 03, 2024 — 05:57 pm EST

Firetail Resources Limited (AU:FTL) has released an update.

Firetail Resources Limited has announced promising assay results from its maiden drill program at the Skyline Copper Project in Newfoundland, Canada. The drill hole YH24-123 revealed significant high-grade copper-zinc-silver mineralization, underscoring the potential of the project as further exploration continues. These findings excite the company as they anticipate more detailed insights from ongoing drilling and surveys.

