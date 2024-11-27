Firetail Resources Sees Strong Support at AGM

Firetail Resources Limited (AU:FTL) has released an update.

Firetail Resources Limited announced that all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, reflecting strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the election and re-election of directors, highlighting investor confidence in the company’s leadership. This positive outcome may bolster Firetail’s performance in the stock market.

