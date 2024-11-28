Firetail Resources Restructures Board for Strategic Focus

Firetail Resources Limited (AU:FTL) has released an update.

Firetail Resources Limited has restructured its board to streamline costs and focus on its copper assets in Newfoundland and Peru, appointing experienced mining executive Rob Jewson as the new Non-Executive Chairman. This leadership change aims to enhance the company’s strategic focus and financial management, with Craig McNab taking on the role of Chief Financial Officer. The restructured board, consisting of Jewson, Glenn Poole, and Simon Lawson, is poised to unlock the potential of Firetail’s international copper portfolio.

