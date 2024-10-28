News & Insights

Firetail Resources Limited Announces Key AGM Details

October 28, 2024 — 01:07 am EDT

Firetail Resources Limited (AU:FTL) has released an update.

Firetail Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for November 27, 2024, in Perth, where shareholders will discuss key resolutions including the company’s Remuneration Report and the election of Director Glenn Poole. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting through a Proxy Form. Those interested in company governance and stockholder decisions will find this meeting particularly significant.

