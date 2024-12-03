Firetail Resources Gains New Substantial Shareholders

Firetail Resources Limited (AU:FTL) has released an update.
Firetail Resources Limited has announced that Geonomics Australia Pty Ltd, Private Equity Pty Ltd, and Mr. Robert Jewson have become substantial shareholders, collectively holding a 5.15% voting power through over 17 million fully paid ordinary shares. This significant stake represents a strategic investment in the company, potentially influencing its future direction and market activities. Investors might find this development intriguing as it could impact Firetail’s stock performance and strategic decisions.
