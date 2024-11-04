News & Insights

Firering Strategic Minerals Voting Rights Shift

November 04, 2024 — 10:52 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc (GB:FRG) has released an update.

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc has experienced a shift in its voting rights structure due to acquisitions and disposals by Spreadex Ltd, a UK-based financial instruments provider. This change reflects a decrease in Spreadex’s total voting rights in the company from 4.2494% to 3.9736% as of November 1, 2024. Investors may want to monitor how this affects Firering’s strategic decisions moving forward.

