Firering Strategic Minerals Secures New Funding

May 28, 2024 — 11:55 am EDT

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc (GB:FRG) has released an update.

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc has successfully raised £2.116 million through the placement of new shares, with further funding planned via a retail offering aimed at existing shareholders. The capital injection is earmarked for acquiring a stake in Limeco Resources, advancing the Atex Lithium-Tantalum Project, and general working capital. This move demonstrates investor confidence in Firering’s growth strategy and its focus on critical minerals essential for the clean energy transition.

