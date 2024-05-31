Firering Strategic Minerals Plc Announces Shareholder Circular

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc (GB:FRG) has released an update.

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc, an exploration company specializing in critical minerals, has announced the posting of a Circular to shareholders following the successful completion of a recent Placing and Subscription. The Circular contains details about the upcoming General Meeting and is also accessible on the company’s website.

For further insights into GB:FRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.