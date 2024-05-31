News & Insights

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc Announces Shareholder Circular

May 31, 2024 — 11:28 am EDT

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc (GB:FRG) has released an update.

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc, an exploration company specializing in critical minerals, has announced the posting of a Circular to shareholders following the successful completion of a recent Placing and Subscription. The Circular contains details about the upcoming General Meeting and is also accessible on the company’s website.

