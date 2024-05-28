News & Insights

Firering Strategic Minerals Launches Retail Share Offer

May 28, 2024

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc (GB:FRG) has released an update.

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc, a mining company specializing in critical minerals, has announced a new retail offer aiming to raise £250,000 through the issuance of up to 8,620,690 new ordinary shares at 2.9 pence each. This offer is part of a larger fundraising initiative that includes a separate placing and subscription to raise an additional £2.116 million. The offer, available exclusively to UK-based retail investors, is contingent upon shareholder approval and the shares’ admission to trading on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange.

