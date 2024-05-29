Firering Strategic Minerals Announces Successful Fundraising

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc (GB:FRG) has released an update.

Firering Strategic Minerals Plc, a company specializing in critical mineral exploration, has successfully raised £2.139m through the issuance of 73,761,586 new shares following announcements on 28 May 2024. Shareholders’ approval at the forthcoming General Meeting on 19 June 2024 and subsequent admission to trading on AIM are pending. Post-admission, the total number of shares and voting rights in the company will increase to 175,598,285.

For further insights into GB:FRG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.