Markets
AIFF

Firefly Neuroscience Stock Surges 43% Over Advancement In Differential Diagnosis Of ADHD

March 13, 2026 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Shares of Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF) are surging roughly 43 percent on Friday morning trading following the announcement of discovery of new brain wave biomarkers for differential diagnosis of ADHD.

The company's shares are currently trading at $2.50 on the Nasdaq, up 43.97 percent. The stock opened at $1.9 and has climbed as high as $2.64 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $0.62 to $6.00.

With the company's AI-powered EEG/ERP technology, health experts could identify which ADHD subtype a patient has, which would help them to determine the most appropriate treatment type, inform dosage decisions, and potentially monitor whether an intervention is working.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AIFF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.