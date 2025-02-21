Firefly Neuroscience Raises $8.8 Mln From Warrant Exercises To Fuel Brain Health Innovation

(RTTNews) - Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF), on Friday announced the successful exercise of warrants, generating $8.8 million in total proceeds.

The exercise included the purchase of 823,530 shares at an exercise price of $6.83 per share, along with 800,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

The warrants were issued through private placements in August and December of 2024, with no new warrants being issued as part of this transaction.

The funds will support Firefly's strategic initiatives, including the development of the world's first foundation model of the human brain using its FDA-cleared Brain Network Analytics or BNA technology platform.

The cash infusion has extended Firefly's cash runway into mid-2026, positioning the company for continued innovation in brain health diagnostics and treatments.

AIFF closed Thursday's (Feb.20 2025) trading at $7.20 down by 15.29%. In premarket trading Friday the stock is up by 4.31% at $7.61.

