Firefly Neuroscience Inks Deal For Use Of Its FDA-Cleared BNA Platform In Neuroscience Research

July 14, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. (AIFF), a medical technology and artificial intelligence company, Monday announced commercial agreement with the Institute of Human Genetics at Heidelberg University Hospital for use of its FDA-cleared Brain Network Analytics platform in neuroscience research.

The study, which utilizes Firefly's FDA-cleared technology to analyze Electroencephalograms data, is scheduled to run through 2026.

"By combining Heidelberg's clinical expertise with our proprietary technology, we aim to uncover novel insights into the brain's functional architecture in rare genetic conditions. But our mission goes well beyond any single study — deepening our understanding of cognitive disorders, both common and rare, is essential to transforming how we diagnose, monitor, and treat these conditions," said Gil Issachar, Chief Technology Officer of Firefly.

