Firefly Neuroscience Appoints Greg Lipschitz as Executive Chairman

Firefly Neuroscience ( (AIFF) ) just unveiled an announcement.
Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. sees a leadership change as David Johnson steps down as Executive Chairman, making way for Greg Lipschitz, effective December 3, 2024. With extensive experience in finance and private equity, Lipschitz brings a fresh perspective to the company, having previously managed over $1 billion in transactions. His appointment promises stability and strategic growth, without additional compensation, under an existing agreement involving significant stock incentives.
