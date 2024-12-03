News & Insights

Firefly Neuroscience Appoints Greg Lipschitz as Executive Chairman

December 03, 2024 — 05:28 pm EST

Firefly Neuroscience ( (AIFF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Firefly Neuroscience, Inc. sees a leadership change as David Johnson steps down as Executive Chairman, making way for Greg Lipschitz, effective December 3, 2024. With extensive experience in finance and private equity, Lipschitz brings a fresh perspective to the company, having previously managed over $1 billion in transactions. His appointment promises stability and strategic growth, without additional compensation, under an existing agreement involving significant stock incentives.

