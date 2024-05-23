FireFly Metals Unveils Share Offer Prospectus

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd announces an offer of up to 100 shares priced at $0.61 each to facilitate the removal of trading restrictions on previously issued shares, as part of a transaction-specific prospectus under the Corporations Act. Potential investors are urged to consult with professional advisors, as the shares on offer are considered speculative.

