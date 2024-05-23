News & Insights

Stocks

FireFly Metals Unveils Share Offer Prospectus

May 23, 2024 — 05:27 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

FireFly Metals (AU:FFM) has released an update.

FireFly Metals Ltd announces an offer of up to 100 shares priced at $0.61 each to facilitate the removal of trading restrictions on previously issued shares, as part of a transaction-specific prospectus under the Corporations Act. Potential investors are urged to consult with professional advisors, as the shares on offer are considered speculative.

For further insights into AU:FFM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MNXMF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.